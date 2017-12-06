Police seek man over racially aggravated incident outside Queensferry's Costcutter store

Police are seeking a man in connection with a racially aggravated public order offence.

North Wales Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to about an incident that took place outside the Costcutter store in Queensferry at about 4.30pm on Saturday, October 14.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number RC17156211

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers Wales on 0800 555 111.