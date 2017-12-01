Funding bid to improve road safety outside Mold primary school

A FUNDING bid is being made for much-needed road safety measures outside a town school, despite some reservations from residents.

Flintshire Council is applying for Welsh Government funding to improve safety at Victoria Road and Alexandra Road, outside Ysgol Bryn Coch in Mold.

They include time limits on parking at certain times of the day, widening of paths, a one-way system and a cycle lane going with the flow of traffic,

The school is one of the largest primary schools in Wales with 674 pupils.

A number of residents attended Mold Town Council’s monthly meeting to hear from Flintshire Council’s highways strategy manager Anthony Stanford run through the plans.

Their concerns included how much room the cycle lanes would take up leading to Grosvenor Street, and whether on-street parking for 20 minutes at the end of each school day was sufficient for parents.

Another concern was whether, if the walkway between Tesco and Lon Yr Orsaf was not being widened, it would still be a bike lane.

As well as parking concerns, residents are concerned widening of pavement to accommodate cycle lanes could have an affect on them getting in and out of their drives safely.

Mr Stanford said cycling lanes were included because they were favoured in such bids by the Welsh Government, and that he did not believe parking restrictions would result in a loss of space.

He added there was no jurisdiction over Tesco, and that the footways would only be widened by one metre or a metre and a half.

Mold South Cllr Robin Guest said he was “sceptical” about the level of parking enforcement that would be in place, while fellow south Cllr Geoff Collett said he had pushed for safety measures near the school for years.

Cllr Collett, a governor at the school, said: “The safety of children is the main concern.

“At present what is going on in Victoria Road is a recipe for disaster. A child will be injured or killed if we don’t do something.”

Mold East county councillor Chris Bithell said the funding bid is a “golden opportunity” which should not be passed up.

He said: “There have been frequent requests to improve conditions there , the school is one of the largest primary schools in Wales, the safety of those children is paramount.

“Parents will go to great lengths to avoid walking short distances, something has got to be done and this is a golden opportunity.

“We’ve not been able to afford double-yellow lines in Flintshire for 40 odd years and the 42 parking spaces available has got to be an improvement in all respect.

“In 47 years I’ve seen more consultation on this issue than any other, including Tesco and Sainsbury’s.”

Another public consultation event is due to take place this month before the bid for funding is submitted in the New Year. Mold Town Council voted unanimously to support the bid.

