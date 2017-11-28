'This won't be tolerated' – Warning to anti-social behaviour youths in Brynteg

ANTI-SOCIAL behaviour by youths is affecting residents and will not

be tolerated, a councillor has warned.

Earlier this month Gwenfro ward councillor Nigel Williams told the Leader that Brynteg has been experiencing ongoing issues with groups of youths congregating and causing anti-social behaviour problems.

Over the weekend North Wales Police imposed an immediate dispersal order on the village, the second in as many weeks, following incidents on Friday night at Brynteg Library and at Darby Road.

A police spokesman told the Leader three calls were received from about 8.30pm onwards, reporting a large group of youths in the Quarry Road/ New Road area emptying and kicking bins as well as generally causing a nuisance at the library.

The dispersal order – which expired just after noon yesterday – gives officers the power to disperse groups of two or more people from areas where there is persistent anti-social behaviour and to take home young people under-16 if they are out between 9pm and 6am without a parent or responsible adult.

Cllr Williams said: “It was quite bad on Friday night, there was a lot of anti-social behaviour.

“I saw the local PCSO on Saturday who told me they had put a dispersal order in place – it was a bit quieter then.

”It is not just local children. It seems to be the flavour of the month, coming to Brynteg and Southsea.

“I’m meeting with the police again this week and the council’s housing enforcement department.

“They met with the parents of

some of the children identified a few weeks ago.

“This won’t be tolerated – it is affecting residents.

“It does quieten down with a dispersal order but it’s not ideal to have that all the time.”

Cllr Williams previously told the Leader he had also asked the developer of houses at the site of the old Brynteg Inn pub to lay cork chippings at the front of the development, after youths were reported to be using the current slate chippings as ‘missiles’.