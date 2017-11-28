Building contractor Pave Aways clinches £1.5m health contracts across Shropshire and North and Mid Wales

A building contractor has secured contracts worth more than £1.5m across the health sector in Shropshire, Mid and North Wales.

They include building the shell of a new data centre at Wrexham Maelor Hospital with associated underground drainage.

The project includes new ducting within the main hospital, the construction of additional car parking spaces and underground ducts as part of a 14-week programme of work.

Pave Aways is also building two new extensions at Corwen Health Centre, together with internal alterations, remodelling of the existing two storey facility and asbestos removal works, for the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, that are on course for completion in April next year.

As well as that it is also working on an extension with internal and remodelling at Bala Health Centre for the same client with an 18-week schedule due to complete in February.

In Shropshire, it is carrying out conversion and refurbishment works to form a suite of offices within the outpatients building at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust.

The recent contract wins are not the first foray into the health sector for Pave Aways.

The firm, which is based at Knockin, near Oswestry, has completed projects worth £12m at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital in Gobowen over the years and continues to support the hospital with infrastructure at its annual fundraising fete.