Children In Need: Wrexham pulls out all the stops for Pudsey & Co!

Organisations across Wrexham donned some very different outfits to their usual uniforms and organised activities to raise funds for Children In Need.

The Leader visited in and around the town to see what they were doing to raise funds for Pudsey.

The BBC’s Children in Need charity has raised more than £600m since 1980.

Pupils and staff at Alexandra School dressed up as their favourite book characters, in line with Children’s Book Week, and also brought in £1 to school on Friday to donate to the BBC charity.

The school raised about £400 from the day, with money still coming in. Among the roll call were the likes of Spider-Man, Where’s Wally, Disney princesses and the Cat in the Hat – to name but a few.

Kelly Walker, English leader at Alexandra School, said: “We’ve also had a cake sale for the children to buy cakes and all proceeds will go to Children in Need.

“The children made a fantastic effort. We’re really really pleased. I can’t thank the families enough because they are the people who go away and buy or make the costumes for their children.

“We had an assembly just to see all the children dressed up. The teachers dressed up as book characters too. It was a great day.”

Gwersyllt Primary School organised a non-uniform day where children were asked to come into school in bright colours and bring in 50p to donate to the cause.

They also held a cake sale to boost their earnings for the charity and pupils in Key Stage Two designed Pudsey inspired plastic plates.

The infants also took part in a colouring competition where they had to colour in a Pudsey picture.

Jo Colley, admin assistant at Gwersyllt Primary, told the Leader the pupils had a great day taking part in activities for Children in Need.

She said donations were still being counted and the school still has a few cakes to sell before they can reveal the final total.

There was plenty of fun to be had at All Saints School in Gresford, where pupils had a ‘Dress up, Dress Down, Dress Fancy Day’ in return for a donation.

Staff also joined in, including headteacher Glyn Williams, who wore a formal suit and bow tie.

Year two teacher Jane Wright said that the day raised £324, and added: “The children are very proud of it, just having a little bit of fun while doing something good.”

Ysgol Maes y Llan in Wrexham dressed in yellow and sported Pudsey-themed clothing.

Nursery class teacher Claire Smullen had entered the school into a raffle and won one of 50 large Pudsey picnic hampers.

They also then held a sale of Pudsey merchandise and held a raffle to win a huge Pudsey Bear.

Children in Class SG had an enterprising week, preparing recipes, shopping and making 180 Pudsey biscuits sold to parents, carers, children and staff.

The whole school covered a large Pudsey in coins and the staff participated in the Spotacular Duck Race which was broadcast live at 1pm on BBC TV.

Ysgol Maes Y Llan raised a total of £530 for the appeal.

Staff at Asda in Holt Road, Wrexham joined in the fun by making a donation to come to work dressed in themed onesies and

tee-shirts, with some also donning Pudsey ears.

Pudsey Bear also made an appearance during the store’s annual Children in Need event, and community champion Mary Williams thanked customers for donating and taking part in the tombola.

She added: “It’s been brilliant and our customers are so generous and always get involved with our Children in Need campaign.”

Mrs Williams added that £300 had been raised already as of Friday afternoon, and staff were set to join Pudsey to collect for the cause around the town on Saturday.

Staff and customers at DW Sports Fitness in Plas Coch raised £318 with a host of fundraising activities, including children’s activity sessions and a Beat the Batman challenge, where staffed challenged the Caped Crusader in various fitness events.

There was also a Zumba conga party as well as glowstick dance class and a superhero metafit session, where participants came dressed as costumed characters.

DW staff as well as the on-site Cafe Hey! and the Making Waves Swim School held a joint cake sale.

GHP Legal partners Nathan Wright, Emma Simoes, Euros Jones, Robert Williams and caretaker Brian Hughes took part in a Wet Sponge Event to raise money for Children in Need.

Mr Williams said: “We have raised about £320, which is a modest amount, I would say.

“It was very cold and very wet but a great effort on behalf of

everybody.

“There was about 60 to 65 people in the office who got involved and brought in cakes, organised a raffle and had a tombola.”

Staff of the Secret Spa in Holt took part in fundraising and decorated their building in spots.

They also had a ‘nailathon’ to raise funds, with the total yet to be announced.

Spa owner Rebecca Griffiths wanted to thank all the staff for taking part and clients for supporting the day.