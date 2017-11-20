Children in Need: Flintshire communities go above and beyond to raise cash for Pudsey

School pupils, staff and the wider community have gone above and beyond to help raise money for Children in Need.

Events were held in schools and workplaces across the county on Friday to coincide with the BBC telethon.

As primary school pupils in one village got into the spirit for the children’s fundraiser, one pupil went that bit further and became Pudsey himself.

Video provided by Nercwys Primary School

During the fundraising day at Nercwys Primary School, Ethan Smythe got into full costume as the iconic BBC mascot for a question and answer session about the historic bear with his fellow learners.

Youngsters dressed up in their pyjamas for the day with parents making a donation to Children in Need.

Headteacher Janet Meaden said the children “really enjoyed the day and took it all on board.”

Mrs Meaden said their efforts had made it a “really successful day.”

Elsewhere, a cake sale was held at Ysgol Maes Y Felin in Holywell to raise charitable funds.

Children paid £1 to dress up in spotty clothing while cakes went on sale throughout the day.

Headteacher Peter Davies said he expected the school had raised upwards of £200, adding: “The whole day worked really well.”