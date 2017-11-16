Flintshire Council slashes its spending on consultants by more than £400,000

More than £80,000 was spent on consultants by Flintshire Council in the last financial year.

The local authority has slashed its spending on external assistance by more than £400,000 since 2015/16.

Flintshire’s use of consultants was outlined in a report ahead of the council’s audit committee meeting on Wednesday.

In 2016/17, three consultancy business cases were approved, totalling £81,824.

These include Deloitte, for a review of fees and charges at £40,744; Integra Business Solutions at a cost of £21,250 and Yewbarrow Ltd were paid £19,800.

A report to the corporate resources overview and scrutiny committee in July last year indicated a spend of £484,522 on consultants which the council said “reflected the external support required to assist the council through major and intensive organisational change.”

The sharp decrease in consultancy spend has coincided with the ending of “a number of the council’s transformation programmes” resulting in a “lower level of demand.”

There is currently one live piece of new consultancy work for 2017/18 within the council’s people and resources portfolio at an estimated cost of up to £35,000, for the review and maintenance of the pay and grading structure with external and independent advice.

According to the report, prior to appointing a consultant a business case must be prepared assessing the need and specifying the requirements of the engagement.

Business cases under £25,000 must be authorised by a chief officer, proposed spend of £25,000 and above must also be approved by Colin Everett, the council chief executive.

All consultants must be appointed in accordance with the council’s contract procedure rules.

Any significant amendments to order values, such as extensions to contracts, must be supported by an additional business case.

Only one consultancy engagement in 2016/17 exceeded £25,000 in value.

The consideration of whether value for money has been achieved is a judgement made by weighing up whether a competitive price for the work was obtained from the procurement, whether the consultancy project was completed on time and within budget and whether the council achieved its organisational objectives by engaging the consultant.