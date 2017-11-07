Four vehicle collision causes delays on A55 near Halkyn

A four vehicle collision caused long delays for rush-hour traffic this morning.
An emergency call was made to North Wales Police at 7.14am to the A55 near junction 32 for Halkyn.
A spokesman said: “There were four vehicles involved in a road traffic accident. A Vauxhall Vectra, a Vauxhall Insignia, a Volkswagen Polo and another unknown vehicle.”
Welsh Ambulance were also alerted to the incident but no injuries were sustained.
Congestion was cleared by around 9.30am.
