Concerns over multiple occupation home plan in Buckley

PLANS for a house of multiple occupation (HMO) has set alarm bells ringing with a town council.

This month’s meeting of Buckley Town Council saw members consider plans to convert a property on Mold Road into a HMO.

Councillors were not happy with the proposal, with safety fears at the top of their list of objections.

Buckley Mountain county councillor Carol Ellis said she was concerned about a lack of policy from Flintshire Council on HMOs, as one had recently been granted on appeal in Buckley despite objections.

She said: “It does concern me, especially the parking on Mold Road but I know full well when it comes to Flintshire Council, objections will be quashed.

“I’m told there is a need for HMOs but we need a policy.”

Buckley Pentrobin county councillor Mike Peers said objections should be raised whatever councillors feel about the inevitability of the final decisions.

He said: “There seem to be different rules or no rules, but the people of Buckley will expect us to look at this and we should still put forward our concerns.”

Cllr Peers also queried whether one of the rooms included on the plan was large enough to be considered a bedroom.

The measurements or the width of the room are 6.4ft by 8.8ft.

Bistre East county councillor Richard Jones said he was “concerned more houses will become HMOs, changing the fabric of the town and the area”.

Councillors were also unhappy about the lack of a shared lounge area in the proposals and general lack of amenities.

The Mold Road application drew a number of concerns for Bistre East councillor Vivienne Blondek.

She said: “In terms of health and safety, it’s not viable.

“There are no toilets downstairs, there are a lack of facilities.”

Fellow Bistre East Cllr Carolyn Preece added: “A maximum of nine residents could be living there, with one kitchen.”

She added that if residents cooked or heated up food in their rooms, it could be a fire hazard and queried whether there would need to be a sprinker system in place.

Members agreed to pass on their objections to Flintshire Council, for when the authority’s planning committee consider the proposals at a later date.