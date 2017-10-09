Wrexham restaurant evacuated following pan fire

A restaurant remains closed today following a fire over the weekend.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call just before 1.50pm yesterday reporting a fire at the Chinese Buffet in Lord Street, Wrexham.

Two crews from Wrexham were sent to the restaurant, which had been evacuated. Firefighters used two CO2 extinguishers, a fire blanket and four breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze.

A spokesman for the fire and rescue service said the fire, which was caused by oil overheating in a wok, was confined to the oil itself.

The spokesman added that firefighters gave oxygen to two casualties at the scene as they waited for the arrival of an ambulance, following which they were taken to hospital for precautionary checks and treatment for smoke inhalation.

A thermal imaging camera was used to confirm the fire had been extinguished, followed by a positive pressure ventilation fan.

The incident was declared over just before 3.10pm. The restaurant remains closed today due to the fire.