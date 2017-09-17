Public to have their say on historic Bailey Hill site in Mold

THE public is being given its say on the future of an historic town site.

An online questionnaire has been launched to gather information and guidance about how Bailey Hill in Mold can be improved and managed in the years to come.

Bailey Hill, located at the top of Mold High Street, is the site of a Norman Motte and Bailey castle.

Flintshire Council, Mold Town Council and the Friends of Bailey Hill are currently developing proposals to improve the site with the support of a Heritage Lottery Fund Parks for People award.

The survey asks 10 questions with a range of options to choose from as answers.

Questions include ‘how often do you visit Bailey Hill?’, ‘do you think Bailey Hill feels safe?’ and ‘how do you rate the interpretation of the site’s history?’.

Other questions ask about the play facilities, standard of cleanliness at the site and what would make people return more often.

Plans have already gone on display in the Jubilee Room at the Mold Town Hall on Earl Road.

The Mayor of Mold, Cllr Bob Gaffey, is planning to hold a number of events over the next year – which it is hoped will earn a £900,000 Heritage Lottery Grant.

To earn that grant, £100,000 needs to be raised by the interested groups.

Ambitions include having an open air amphitheatre performance area and an exhibition centre with a cafe to transform it into a thriving outdoor attraction.

Another fundraising scheme is the publication of a book of poems by the mayor, Everybody Says Honesty is a Virtue but Nobody Wants to Hear the Truth.

Speaking to the Leader this week, Cllr Gaffey said: “Our history here in Mold is based on the hill at the top of the High Street.

“When I came here in 2006 I couldn’t believe how such a place with wonderful potential lay virtually unused.

“There is plenty of potential there and we want to transform that into a major attraction.”

Last year a Heritage Lottery Fund Parks for People award of £43,900 was received, helping the plans for applying for the full grant.

The bid process began in 2011 after a Sense of Place survey was carried out by rural development agency, Cadwyn Clwyd.

If successful, the money will be used to transform the Bailey Hill into a new visitor attraction in Mold, which will help the local economy and increase tourism to the town and local area.

The questionnaire can be found online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/FD2YZNJ