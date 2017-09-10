Closed Wrexham coffee shop still looking for a buyer more than 12 months on

A TOWN centre coffee shop which closed down due to unforeseen circumstances is still up for sale.

Hoffi Koffee on Lord Street, Wrexham, closed in August last year, having opened the previous year.

The site was listed for sale through Wingetts at the time, but is still up for grabs more than a year later.

It is available to buy for £250,000 including all fixtures and fittings, or to let.

The whole of the fixtures and fittings are included in the freehold purchase price/premium to include all seating, tables, coffee machine, soup cooker, chilled display unit, milkshake maker, cooker and refrigeration units.

The property description states: “The property comprises a three-storey building providing a spacious ground floor café area, with serving counter and seating area, a

first floor coffee lounge with ladies and gents toilets,

together with the second floor kitchen/preparation area and stores.

”The ground floor benefits from two large display windows to both streets, giving a feeling of spaciousness to the seating area, combined with the high ceiling height.”

A statement posted on the Hoffi Koffee Facebook page shortly before it closed down said: “With saddened hearts and our deepest apologises we regret to inform all of our friends that on Saturday, August 13 at 5pm Hoffi Koffee will be closing its doors for the final time.

“We would like to take this time to thank each and every one of you for the amazing support you have given to us over the past year.

“You are truly fantastic people and we have enjoyed meeting all of you.

“With much love and fondest wishes Kristian, Kerry, Lisa, Becca and Tom.”