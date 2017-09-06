Rossett skin clinic boss Sara battles breast cancer to be voted inspirational person at awards ceremony

The director of a skin clinic was shortlisted for an inspirational person of the year award after transforming her business – despite battling breast cancer.

Sara Cheeney, a director of Pure Perfection Clinic in Chester Road, Rossett, received a highly commended accolade at the Safety in Beauty Awards 2017 at a ceremony in London.

The mother-of-two founded the business in 2008.

The former nurse set up her own clinic after she received treatment for stretch marks in a Liverpool clinic when she was 15.

It sparked a passion for the cosmetic industry for Sara, now 35.

“I used to sit watching extreme makeover programmes on the TV, wondering how I could create a similar experience,” she says.

And since setting up Pure Perfection, Sara has watched the business go from strength to strength, specialising in cosmetic dermatology.

Skin treatments – including wrinkle reducing injections, skin peels and dermal fillers – are all offered “to help clients feel fabulous”, Sara said.

Her story is all the more remarkable having been diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in 2016.

What followed was a tough year of chemotherapy, a double mastectomy – as well as losing her hair.

But Sara, who lives in Glyndyfrdwy with husband Chris and children Eve, eight, and Tomi, four, refused to let her battle with cancer slow her down – with the clinic moving to the new premises in Chester Road in December last year.

Sara said: “I was absolutely thrilled to be nominated for the award, and to pick up highly commended was a huge honour.

“I am passionate about cosmetic dermatology and the positive impact it has on the lives of patients and that is what continues to motivate me.

“Obviously there have been some difficult times during the past eighteen months and although I had to reduce my hours while I had treatment, I wanted to continue because it was therapy for me.

“But after the last year, to be described as an inspiration was just incredible.”