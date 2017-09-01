Successful family-run Mold sweet shop Spavens to set up franchise in Chester

A family-run confectionery shop is taking its success in Flintshire over the border.

The owners of Spavens Sweet Shop in Mold, Alan and Rhian Spaven, are preparing to franchise their business in Hoole, Chester.

Alan said: “It’s a very exciting idea, as Spavens’ name is now expanding into another county, and we have also started putting together ideas to open up another Spavens franchise in Stoke.”

Spavens newsagents, originally owned by Rhian and Alan, and Alan’s parents Joyce and Bill Spaven since 1980, was a well-known family establishment.

Alan said: “When we started out as a sweet shop in 2005, we never thought we would be opening up various shops across the country.

“We wanted to keep it a small, local business with one to two employees. Now we employ 22 staff and can’t believe more staff will be representing our name in Cheshire.”

He added: “We’ve organised the Hoole building work and will work on the decor and set-up, to make sure it fits in with what we already have here in Mold.

“When the Chester shop opens at the end of October this year, we will also be supplying them with our homemade fudge, which is a much-loved delicacy amongst locals.”