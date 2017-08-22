Car dealership agrees 12-month sponsorship deal with Wrexham Tennis Centre

Arthurs Peugeot, Wrexham’s newest car dealership, has agreed a 12 month sponsorship deal with Wrexham Tennis Centre.

The tennis centre has offered award-winning Arthurs Peugeot of Rhostyllen an exclusive arrangement.

As part of the new deal, only Arthurs Peugeot will be allowed to formally display cars at the centre which attracts an average of 2,000 visitors a month.

The first two cars will be displayed during thethcoming Welsh Tennis Open Championship which is moving to Wrexham from its traditional ‘home’ in Cardiff for only the second time in 50 years for two weeks, which began yesterday.

In return, Arthurs Peugeot will sponsor a class or group in the grade three tournament.

Then in October, from the 20th to the 22nd, Arthurs Peugeot will display cars and take a sponsorship in an international wheelchair tennis event which Wrexham Tennis Centre is hosting for the first time since it opened as a public pay and play facility in 1990.

Arthurs Peugeot’s dealer principal Matt Roberts described the sponsorship as a ‘local business to local business’ agreement through which it is hoped both will benefit.

As well as Arthurs Peugeot having a presence through cars and promotional signage at Wrexham Tennis Centre, the centre will promote their activities at the car dealership’s premises.

“I am very impressed with the set up at the tennis centre which should give us good local visibility in addition to our normal regular marketing,” said Matt.

“I have also been really impressed with how busy the centre is both in terms of its core activity of tennis matches and coaching, but also the food and drink facilities it offers visitors to its bar area.

“In addition to players, I understand that Wrexham Tennis Centre employs 15 operational staff and has a similar number of self-employed coaches who may all be interested in the Peugeot marquee.

“I am looking forward to working closely with Wrexham Tennis Centre over the next 12 months.”

Lucy Scott, who was appointed general manager at the centre last November, said the initial sponsorship agreement with Arthurs Peugeot was for 12 months though she hoped it would become a long-lasting arrangement.

“I am looking forward to working with our first motor dealer and I am absolutely delighted to support the relationship.

“At the same time, I am keen to promote tennis through their Rhostyllen dealership which is visited by a lot of families who we wish to attract.

“Arthurs Peugeot want to sell more cars and the centre is keen to increase its number of players, which currently average 2,000 a month, and together we are hoping it will be a win-win arrangement.”