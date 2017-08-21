Tributes to award-winning Wrexham carer with a heart of gold

Tributes have been paid to an award-winning carer who has lost her battle with bowel and liver cancer aged just 59.

Residents and colleagues at the Pendine Park Care Organisation in Wrexham are devastated by the loss of mum-of-four and grandmother-of-10 Lynda Jones, from nearby Afoneitha.

Her funeral was held at Pentrebychan Crematorium in Rhostyllen, near Wrexham, on Thursday.

Lynda, who was a senior care practitioner at Hillbury Care Home, previously worked at Morgans Electro-Ceramics factory in Johnstown, but decided on a change of direction after her children grew up.

Two of Lynda’s daughters, Louise Jones and Amy Drury, also work at Hillbury.

After starting at Pendine Park, Lynda quickly grew in confidence and worked hard to gain her NVQ qualifications, impressing her colleagues and building special relationships with the residents.

In 2013 her dedication, humanity and skill as a care practitioner were recognised with a Bronze Award at the prestigious Wales Care Awards, the Oscars of social care.

Two years later her commitment in gaining more qualifications earned her the title of Learner of the Year at the annual awards of the Pendine Academy.

She was also diagnosed with cancer in 2015, but continued to come into Hillbury House to work odd days while she was able, although in the past year she had only been able to call in for short visits.

Hillbury manager Cindy Clutton said: “Lynda was a very special person and we are all devastated at her passing. She wasn’t just a colleague, she was a very close friend.

“She came to Hillbury House as she had a relative who was a resident here; this was someone she was caring for at home. Right from the word go it was obvious she was a natural and she had found her true vocation in life.

“Her work was rightly honoured at the Wales Care Awards and she deserved a gold medal every day for her work and the way she cared for residents. She was always approachable; it wasn’t just a job to Lynda she had a real passion for what she did. She was loved not just by residents and relatives but all staff. She is going to be very much missed.”

According to Cindy, Lynda’s legacy as a top class care practitioner at Hillbury will live on through her daughters Louise and Amy.

She said: “Louise is a care practitioner who works days and Amy is a senior care practitioner who works nights.

“Both are following in their mum’s footsteps and are excellent care practitioners.

“She and her husband Eifion also had two other children, a daughter, Ashleigh, and a son, James.

“She also had 10 grandchildren who all live locally and was a huge fan of Motown music and used to love going to soul nights at local venues.”

Pendine Park proprietor Mario Kreft described Lynda as “a wonderful care practitioner with a heart of gold”.

He said: “Our sincerest condolences go to the family at this difficult time. They are very much in our hearts and our prayers.

“Lynda was exactly the sort of person we wanted as part of our organisation. She had a wonderful way with everyone she came into contact with, residents, relatives and staff.

“She had a gift for caring for residents no matter how difficult they could be due to the conditions they were living with. I know staff looked up to her and respected her professionalism, dignity and humanity.

“I am pleased we will still have a connection to Lynda through Louise and Amy. There is no doubt whatsoever that her passing means we have lost one of our very best care practitioners.”