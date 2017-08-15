Wrexham's Nightingale House Hospice to open new charity shop in Oswestry

A Wrexham-based hospice is expanding with the opening of a new shop.

Nightingale House Hospice will be opening the doors of a new shop on Cross Street in Oswestry on Wednesday, August 23.

The shop is the 12th for the hospice, which already runs retail outlets in locations across its catchment area which includes Wrexham, Flintshire, North Shropshire, areas of East Denbighshire and across to Bala, Dolgellau and Barmouth.

Nightingale House retail manager John Donnelly is delighted to be making the move into Oswestry. He said: “Nightingale House has cared for patients and their families from Oswestry and North Shropshire for more than 20 years and we have many supporters in the area, but only in recent times have we opened shops here, firstly in Whitchurch in 2015 and earlier this year in Ellesmere.

“Oswestry will be a very welcome addition. We will be able to take donations in store and will also offer a furniture delivery service.

“Cross Street is a good retail location and we hope local people will be pleased with what we have to offer in our shop.

“We try hard to provide a wide selection of quality goods, including furniture, men’s and women’s clothing, household items and much more.

“All the money we raise from sales will help us in our work providing care, comfort and support to local people and their families affected by life-threatening or life-limiting illness.”

Ken Sanderson, from Oswestry, is pleased to see the new shop opening. His wife Carole was a day patient at Nightingale House for several months during 2016 and attended every week on a Wednesday prior to requiring in-patient care in the hospice for four weeks at the end of her life.

He said: “Carole was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2015. We hadn’t heard of Nightingale House but Carole was referred there and staff couldn’t do enough to help.

“She loved her visits to the daycare unit. It was a haven which really boosted her wellbeing.

“The staff and volunteers were lovely and she thoroughly enjoyed the company of others who were in a similar situation.

“She benefited enormously from the hospice’s music and art therapy, physiotherapy, the lovely massages she would have, having her hair done – all the little touches that make the place so special over and above the medical care.

“Towards the end, the daycare unit became her only outing of the week. It’s an amazing place and even after losing Carole in September last year, the hospice continues to support me and my family.

“When Carole died we donated many of her personal items to the hospice shops.”

The Nightingale House Hospice shop in Oswestry, which has been supported by Kronospan with the donation of wooden flooring, will be open seven-days-a-week eventually but will initially open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm.

If anyone would like to volunteer in the shop, they should call Jo Kearns on 01978 314292.