E.T. flies in for Flint's annual scarecrow competition

Minions, a cowboy and even E.T. himself have been spotted around Flint as the town prepares for the annual scarecrow competition.

The straw-filled creations have been popping up around the town ahead of the judging on Tuesday.

The contest, which last year attracted more than 100 entries of depictions including double Olympic gold medalist Jade Jones, was launched last year by local mum Kirsty Smith.

She said: “It is all going good so far. We have not had as many as last year but all the ones that are up have made a great effort.

“It's going to be hard to judge this year.

“I think we have 10 up so far and I know of a few more which will be going up soon.”

Entrants are required to post a picture of their scarecrow on the Off Flint Scarecrow Competition Facebook page, with last year’s winners helping to judge the competition.

Kirsty said: “The three winners of last year’s contest will help me judge the winners this year because they know what sort of work goes into making a scarecrow. So who better to judge than them?”

First prize for the event will be £130, with second prize a meal, magnum of prosecco and money, with the third place entrant receiving a smaller gift and hamper of sweets.

Last year, it was down to Delyn MP David Hanson to make the difficult decision, being joined by the then Mayor of Flint, Cllr Ian Roberts.

First prize went to Danielle Noble and her daughter Harriet, for their creation of ‘Billy Bum Cheeks’.