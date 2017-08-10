'Worrying situation' as Wrexham GP surgery is put up for sale

Concerns have been raised over the future of GP services after one of the region’s main surgeries was put up for sale.

Residents previously expressed concern about the provision of primary care in the Brymbo and Southsea area following a decision by the practice to end its contract on December 31.

Despite assurances by the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board that services would continue after that date, the situation has been complicated due to the existing GP surgery building at Forge Road being advertised for sale.

County councillor Paul Rogers who represents Brymbo and Tanyfron, has made representations to the health board and Assembly Members stressing the need to maintain the existing level of service in Brymbo and Southsea.

Cllr Rogers said: “The situation facing patients in the Brymbo and Broughton area is very worrying and I have written to the health board and local Assembly Members urging them to clarify their position and also to commit to maintaining the current level of health services currently being delivered in both villages, Brymbo and Southsea, as a minimum.

Cllr Beverley Parry-Jones, who represents the Bryn Cefn ward which adjoins Forge Road surgery, said: “The situation regarding the practice at Forge Road is very concerning for local residents.

”It is vital that the health board end this worry for local residents and protect these frontline GP services in Brymbo and Southsea.”

A health board spokesman said: “Dr Buky, Dr Padmonkar and Dr Khalifa gave notice that they will be ending their contract with the Health Board to provide GP services from 31 December 2017.

“We would like to reassure patients that we are exploring a range of options to ensure that GP services will continue as normal in the locality from January 2018 onwards. There is no need for patients to take any action or to register with a different GP practice.

“Until then, normal services at Forge Road surgery will continue to be available as usual, and we will be writing to patients again before the end of December to confirm new arrangements for the practice.

“We urge anybody with any concerns or questions to contact us via email at BCU.WrexhamGPServices@

wales.nhs.uk, in writing to Area Management Team, Preswylfa, Hendy Road, Mold, Flintshire, CH7 1PZ, or by calling 01352 803203.”