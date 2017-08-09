No future decided for former Flint Mountain school buildings

As the sale of one rural primary school nears completion, authority bosses have yet to decide the future of another.

In July last year, Ysgol Llanfynydd and Ysgol Maes Edwin in Flint Mountain closed within days of each other after a Flintshire Council review into its education provision.

Both schools were the subjects of emotional fights by parents, pupils and staff to keep it open, but councillors voted in favour of its closure in April 2016.

As the Leader revealed last month that the future of Ysgol Llanfynydd’s former building was close to being resolved, Flintshire Council has confirmed that it is still “considering its options” over the Flint Mountain site.

Ysgol Llanfynydd went up for sale for £195,000 freehold with a rateable value of £8,000.

Dan Wild, of Wild Commercial Property, confirmed to the Leader that the sale was “very close” having been listed back in December last year.

According to the listing, the school building occupies a “picturesque location in the heart of the village” and is adjacent to St Michael’s Church.

In a statement, Wild Commercial Property said the village also benefits from a post office and the Cross Keys public house.

In relation to the future of Ysgol Maes Edwin, Neal Cockerton, Flintshire Council chief officer, organisational change, said: “The council is still considering its options over the future of the former Ysgol Maes Edwin school buildings and associated land.”

When Maes Edwin’s closure was confirmed last Spring, parents were left “shell shocked” by the decision.

The original ruling by councillors did receive a brief stay of execution when it was called-in and sent to be debated by the full council.

That decision was upheld by the 70 member body, the first meeting of its kind, who voted in favour of the closure of the doors for the final time.