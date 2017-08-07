Man arrested after cannabis found in Mold house search

A man has been arrested after a large quantity of cannabis was recovered during a warrant.
North Wales Police officers executed a drugs warrant at an address in Cadole Road, Gwernaffield, near Mold, as part of Operation Scorpion, on Friday.
A spokesman for North Wales Police confirmed a man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.
A large amount of cannabis was recovered with the help of the Cheshire and North Wales police dog teams.
