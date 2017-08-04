Improvements under way at leisure centre

BIG changes are taking place at a town centre leisure facility.

Customers at Wrexham’s Waterworld can expect some huge improvements to the leisure facilities over the next few months, with more than £1million of work ongoing.

Wrexham Council began a contract with Freedom Leisure last spring, with the leisure company taking on the management of four leisure and activity centres and five dual-use sports facilities.

The improvements at Waterworld are just one part of £2.7million worth of investment made by Wrexham Council and Freedom Leisure into all four leisure facilities and new 3G pitches across the county borough.

These improvements, bringing in state-of-the-art gym equipment and new facilities, will give users new ways to keep fit.

The gym area at Waterworld will be closed this weekend (from 5pm today) and into the following Monday to allow for new flooring to be laid.

It will also be closed for further renovation and the installation of new equipment from Monday, August 14 to Friday, August 18 – with the new facility opened on Saturday, August 19.

Once work is completed, an official opening for the new facilities at Waterworld will take place at the centre in the autumn.

While the facilities at Waterworld are closed, customers can take the opportunity to try out the upgraded facilities at Queensway, Chirk, or Gwyn Evans.

All three have seen upgrades to their own equipment as part of the £2.7million investment into leisure facilities across Wrexham.

Cllr Paul Rogers, lead member for youth services and anti-poverty, with responsibility for leisure, had the opportunity to visit the centre earlier this week and see the changes being made at Waterworld.

He was given a tour of the site by centre manager Richard Milne, taking in the renovated ground-floor changing areas, and ongoing work to the gym and free weights area.

Cllr Rogers said: “Progress is coming on at great speed at Waterworld and Freedom Leisure have done everything they can in order to ensure the impact of the work has been minimal to centre users.

“I’ve been very impressed by the standard of work that’s taken place so far – the new changing rooms are a great improvement on the earlier ones, and centre users will be impressed by their new look.

“The improved gym and fitness suite will also be of massive benefit to users – they’ll be pretty much unrecognisable to users once the work is complete.”

Cllr Rogers added: “This is an excellent facility right in the heart of Wrexham, and I’m sure once it’s all finished, users will be very impressed with what’s on offer.”

Richard Milne, centre manager for Waterworld, said: “We’re very grateful to all customers for their patience while work has taken place.

“We’re now entering the last few phases of some work, so it shouldn’t be too long before it all comes into place, but customers have still been excellent while work has taken place and we’re very thankful for that.”