Police chief withdraws funding for Wrexham welfare centre

A POLICE chief has defended his decision to stop providing funding to a Wrexham welfare centre.

Arfon Jones, North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, confirmed that from March this year his funding contribution to Hafan y Dref on the corner of Town Hill and St Giles Way ceased and would not be renewed.

Funding of £7,000 was provided for 2015-16 by Mr Jones’ predecessor and after he took office in May last year he agreed to give £7,000 for 2016-17 on the basis there would be no money from his budget after that.

Wrexham Council opened the £200,000 centre for the first time in December 2015, offering first aid, support, toilet and shower facilities and a place to charge mobile phones or just sit down.

Mr Jones said: “I was clear from the outset that there would be no funding from me after this year.

“My predecessor agreed the first tranche of funding for 2015/16 and when I took office I sanctioned another 12 months of funding, which came to an end in March of this year, on the basis that I would not be contributing any more money to this particular project which I feel should be self-sustaining.

“It was never agreed that funding would be provided indefinitely as this was seen as a pilot.

“There are many competing demands for the money in my budget and my priorities are different to those of my predecessor.

“My priority in Wrexham is to address problematic drug use and homelessness and I work closely with CAiS and ArchKaleidoscope to achieve positive outcomes for this marginalised group of people which includes people addicted to alcohol.”

Wrexham Council has been approached for a comment.