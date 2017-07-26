Flip Out Chester trampoline park defends safety policy as new slides are launched

TRAMPOLINE centre Flip Out Chester has unveiled a range of new attractions as part of a £100,000 investment.

Three new slides were revealed to visitors on Saturday, including a five-metre vertical drop slide, a speed slide and two conjoined racing slides following a ‘top-secret’ campaign by staff to keep them strictly under wraps.

The trampoline park, which has faced questions over its safety record, has also unveiled an exciting new outdoor attraction for the summer, the Toxic Drop – a 60ft inflatable assault course.

A Ninja Warrior course will be revealed in coming weeks.

In addition, a new penalty shoot-out area and a refurbished American diner have been added, and further work will take place on the giant slides at the venue to take them beneath the trampoline floor, including a vantage point for photos.

Director Matthew Melling said: “We have welcomed more than half a million visitors here at Flip Out Chester in the last six months, with almost 2,000 five-star reviews from happy customers.

“However, we’re always looking at ways to add more fun, switch things up a bit and maintain that leading edge.

“We want to ensure we give our loyal customers lots of reasons to keep coming back and keep recommending us to their friends. That’s why we constantly reinvest in our facilities and work hard to create the right atmosphere.”

He added: “We were over the moon to finally reveal the new additions to visitors and prove to everyone that summer really does rock at Flip Out Chester.”

Based at a 53,000 sq ft unit at Chester Gates Business Park, Flip Out Chester is said to be the largest trampoline centre in Britain.

News of the £100,000 investment comes as an investigation by Cheshire West and Chester Council continues into a series of accidents at the site.

Most recently, on July 8, the fire service was called to help an 18-year-old who had become trapped after dislocating his shoulder in the free-running, parkour area.

At the time, a spokesman for Flip Out said: “We are proud of our safety record but unfortunately accidents do happen.

“Safety is our number one priority and we strive to ensure that everyone who visits can enjoy all of the activities in a safe environment.”

Six months ago clinicians from the Countess of Chester Hospital met with bosses of all new trampoline centres in the area following a spike in A&E attendances.

Three people had reportedly presented at the hospital on February 1 with spinal injuries and potentially faced months of rehabilitation.