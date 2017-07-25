Community leader praises Flintshire council for response to damaged bridge in Caergwrle

A cOMMUNITY leader has praised Flintshire council for their response to a damaged bridge.

Cllr Gladys Healey has praised Flintshire Council’s Streetscene for their speedy response in repairing a bridge that was damaged by an accident in Hope.

The bridge at Bridgend, in Caergwrle, was hit by a vehicle on Saturday, July 8.

The incident happened just after the other side of the bridge was repaired following a similar strike which took place several months earlier.

Cllr Gladys Healey noted that the job had completed within two weeks when she was on one of her regular patrols of the village.

Cllr Healey, of Hope ward, said: “Streetscene have ensured that this job was done in record time and the bridge now looks as if nothing ever happened.”

Cllr Healey added: “This particular bridge has a grade II listing as it was built in 1838 to replace a ford which was previously used by carts crossing the River Alyn. It was not constructed during the era of motor vehicles and it really is important that motorists take care when they cross it.”

“Many residents have complained about the speed of traffic along Hawarden Road in general and I would ask motorists to respect the 30 mph speed limited when going through the village.”