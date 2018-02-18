Can you conquer The Conquest? Wrexham country park to host 5km inflatable obstacle course

The gauntlet has been thrown down for people to take an obstacle course challenge while helping to raise funds for charity.

Alyn Waters Country Park will host a 5km inflatable obstacle course called the Conquest on Sunday, June 10.

The course spans six giant inflatables, each posing a unique challenge for participants.

These include Big Balls – a pit full of giant inflatable balls, and the Slide Base Jump, where participants must decide if they are going to take the slide or be brave enough to take the 15ft drop to the safety mat below.

Entry is £15 for children aged eight to 17 and students, and £25 for adults.

Children under 12 must be supervised by an adult and admission is free for supervisors.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Conquest’s charity partner Cerebra, which helps families of children with brain conditions.

The Conquest will run from 10am to 3pm.

To book a place, or for more information, visit info@theconquest.co.uk.