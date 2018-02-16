Competition: Win a pair of tickets to see top harmony group The Overtones in Wrexham

Harmony is returning to Wrexham on Friday March 2, when The Overtones perform live at William Aston Hall as part of their UK tour.

Known for sensational, flat-out singing with a timeless appeal, The Overtones enjoyed roaring start to 2017 with their new single, a cover of Disney’s classic, ‘Beauty and The Beast’.

Adding this to the plethora of successes since first signing to Warner Music in 2010, The Overtones prove time and time again that their reputation proceeds having the unique ability to deliver consistently uplifting music infused with exquisitely crafted vocal harmonies.

Having celebrated their 5th consecutive Top 10 UK album in 2015 with ‘A Good Ol’ Fashioned Christmas’, The Overtones really are ahead of the curve, as Britain's Number 1 vocal harmony group.

The Leader has teamed up with the William Aston Hall to give one lucky reader the chance to win a pair of tickets to see this sensational group perform on Friday March 2.

For your chance to win, simply email your name along with your, address, postcode and daytime telephone number by noon on Thursday February 22, 2018 to kathy.woodfine-jones@nwn.co.uk

Don’t forget to include your daytime number as the winners will be notified by phone.

The competition is not open to employees of NWN Media Ltd or the prize provider and their families. Full terms and conditions for all NWN competitions are available on this website.

The Overtones play Wrexham on Friday March 2, at the William Aston Hall, Glyndwr University Campus, Mold Road, Wrexham. Doors open at 7pm.

Advance tickets cost £25, and are available from the box office by calling 0844 888 9991 or online at www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/Events