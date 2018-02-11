Wrexham's famed Acton dog symbol could get tails wagging with top award

A famed symbol from Wrexham’s history is up for an award after being dubbed a good boy by fans across the globe.

The Acton Dog is a symbol closely tied to Wrexham’s history, inspired by the four greyhound statues which stand guard on the Acton Gate, which formerly gave way to the Acton Estate.

In December last year, staff and students at Glyndwr University used pioneering 3D technology to scan a replica of one of the Acton Dog statues, allowing a scale model to be reproduced.

This was then used to create a mould, and replica dogs were produced in four different colours.

The little models have proven a big hit with people, both at home and further afield.

The replica statues sold well at the museum, but have also been requested by expats from Wrexham living in places such as Canada and Australia – some of whom have not been home for more than 40 years.

The 3D printed dogs are now up for a national award, after being picked as finalists in the Best Product Awards by the Association for Cultural Enterprises (ACE).

These annual awards are widely regarded as a badge of excellence in the cultural sector, rewarding the very best of innovation from small and large museums and historic places nationwide.

Only three products are nominated, and the winner will be announced on March 1.

Deputy leader of Wrexham Council, Cllr Hugh Jones, said: “The Acton Dog has proven very popular with residents keen to commemorate historic Wrexham in some way, and it is an instantly recognisable symbol of Wrexham.

“We also know that people originally from Wrexham now living elsewhere in the world have had some very happy memories conjured up of their childhood playing near the Acton Gates after buying one of the Acton Dog models for themselves.

“As such, I’m very hopeful that the Acton Dog goes on to win the ACE award, which will bring it some much-deserved recognition in the culture and heritage sectors.”

Models of The Acton Dog are now available at Wrexham Museum at £14.99 each.

For more information, contact the museum on 01978 297460 or email museum@wrexham.gov.uk.