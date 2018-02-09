Inspirational fundraiser from Wrexham is taking on mammoth cycling challenge for hospice

An inspirational fundraiser is retracing a mammoth charity walk - but this time on two wheels.

Three years ago, Bryan Badwick, of Rhostyllen, walked from John O’Groats to Land’s End, raising £7,000 for Nightingale House hospice in the process.

Now he is gearing up to make the gruelling journey for a second time – on a bike.

And Bryan plans to go even further, making the return journey to John O’Groats once he has reached Land’s End.

He will be leaving John O’Groats on April 18 and hopes to be back there on May 23 – with no rest days in between for his 2,000 mile journey.

Bryan set himself the challenge to raise funds after a family member received care at the hospice.

He said: “Sadly, cancer can affect every one of us in one way or another. We all know someone who has received care at the hospice, a family member, friend or workmate.

“It needs our support as it relies heavily on voluntary donations.”

Nightingale House Hospice area fundraiser Christine Dukes said: “This is a momentous challenge once again by Bryan.

“His fundraising for the hospice is truly inspiring and we wish him well on his mammoth journey.”

l People can support Bryan on his JustGiving web page – www.justgiving.com/~

fundraising/bryan-badwick