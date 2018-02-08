Rock and classics to wow Saint's day audience in Mold

A trio of charities are in line for a St David’s Day cash boost thanks to a concert being organised by the chairman of Flintshire Council.

Mold West councillor Brian Lloyd is backing Claire House Children’s Hospice, Macmillan Cancer Support and Barnardo’s Cymru during his year in office.

All three good causes will benefit from the Thursday, March 1, charity concert at St Mary’s Church, Mold, which Cllr Lloyd says he hopes will be a sellout.

He said: “I really want to see St Mary’s Church packed to the rafters for what will be a wonderful evening of music.

“I’m delighted Richard and Adam Johnson, the Holywell boys who did the county proud finishing third in the seventh series of Britain’s Got Talent, have agreed to headline the evening alongside Côr Meibion y Fflint (Flint Male Voice Choir).

“We also have the wonderful Sioned Ellis singers appearing and one of Sioned’s pupils, Elisa Edwards will also be performing solo as well as a few other surprise guests.

“It promises to be a wonderful evening and I hope we can raise as much as possible for the three charities I’m supporting during my year as chairman of Flintshire County Council.”

He added: “I’d also like to thank all those who are giving up their time to entertain in the concert – and to my compère for the evening, town councillor and former mayor of Mold Anthony Parry.”

Angie Lloyd, Claire House Children’s Hospice retail manager at the charity’s Mold shop, said: “It’s wonderful that Cllr Lloyd recognises the work we do in supporting children with life limiting conditions across North Wales, the Wirral, Merseyside and Lancashire and of course the Isle of Man.

“It means a great deal to everyone at Claire House Children’s Hospice and I’m sure it’s going to be a special St David’s Day concert.”

Denise Edwards, a Mold fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “We’re thrilled to have been chosen as one of Cllr Lloyd’s charities. I’m really looking forward to what will be a wonderful concert.”

Charlotte Johnson of Barnardo’s Young Carers Service says the service assists young people under the age of 18 whose life is in some way restricted as they need to act as a carer for another who is ill, disabled or experiencing mental health issues.

She said: “It’s so important we are able to help young carers. Some may be the only person providing care whilst others may take on the responsibility alongside other members of the family.”

She added: “Having Cllr Lloyd’s support is fantastic. And while the cash we will receive is amazing and will really help, the fact that we have an opportunity to raise awareness of what we do is also important.”

Dennis Wyn Jones, a retired steelworks crane driver of Mostyn, has been a member of Côr Meibion y Fflint for more than 26 years.

He said: “We’ve 56 members and the choir will be at least 40-strong for the concert.

“We might be a Flint-based choir but we have members from a wide area. As well as Flintshire, we have members from the Wirral and even one guy who travels from Leigh in Lancashire.

“Members range from their mid 20s right up to some who are in their late 80s.

“We perform across a wide area and I’ve been with the choir to Prague, Austria, Spain and France.

“We have a wide repertoire and will be performing songs in English and Welsh and will be joined by Richard and Adam for some numbers.”

Sioned Ellis, of Bryn-y-Baal says she is delighted to be bringing her singers along to the charity concert.

She said: “The Sioned Ellis singers are all students of mine. We’ll perform a varied repertoire with songs by rock legends Queen up to classical favourites.

“I’m also thrilled that one of my very talented students, Elisa Edwards, will perform some solo numbers. It’s going to be a fabulous evening.”

Elisa, 21, of Caergwrle, will perform a range of popular songs from Harry Styles to Neil Diamond.

She said: “I’ve a connection to St Mary’s Church. My grandfather Eric Edwards is the last bell ringer to have rang the bells to signal the end of World War Two at the church to still be alive.”

She added: “I’m so pleased to be asked to perform. I’m so looking forward to it.”

Tickets priced £15 each are available from Mold Town Council offices at Mold Town Hall, Vaughan Davies, Wrexham Street Mold, Bargain Booze, High Street, Mold and the Daniel Owen Centre, the Precinct, Mold.

For information or ticket enquiries call 01352 702151or email chairman.assistant@ flintshire.gov.uk