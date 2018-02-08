Competition: Win a copy of ITV's top drama Girlfriends on DVD

With a brilliantly fresh take on female friendship Kay Mellor’s highly acclaimed new drama Girlfriends brings together three of Britain’s great acting talents, Phyllis Logan, Miranda Richardson and Zoë Wanamaker.

Following its run on ITV, this powerful series is set for DVD release courtesy of Acorn Media International.

This thoroughly engaging and entertaining drama follows the lives of three very different women facing the many obstacles that life has thrown at them; from bereavement, divorce and family problems, to age discrimination and health issues, but the one thing that holds them together is their strong bond.

The years have flown by for life-long friends Linda, Sue and Gail, yet their lives seem more complicated than ever.

ITV's Girlfriends (two disc set), is available, courtesy of Acorn Media International, on February 12, 2018.