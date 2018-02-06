Wrexham singer-songwriter with X-Factor ambitions is gearing up to release new EP

A Wrexham singer-songwriter who hopes to appear on The X-Factor is gearing up to release a new EP.

Garry Rowley, a self-taught guitarist who has been playing since 1998, lists influences ranging from James Taylor and John Lennon to Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith.

He has played at a string of charity events across Wrexham in support of vulnerable adults with autism in recent years and also performed at the monthly town centre street festivals.

Garry Rowley. Picture by Brent Roberts

Garry said: “2018 has had a great start for me with upcoming gigs such as The Studio in Widnes, Focus Wales, Wrexham Street Festival and many more in the pipeline.

“I’ve been playing a lot of local pub gigs at the beginning of the year and I’m currently writing my EP which will be out in May and is called Glow.

“Music is a true passion for me and I'm always on the look out for any opportunity.”

For more information, search for Garry Rowley singer songwriter on Facebook.