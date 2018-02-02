Wrexham Museum's love-themed exhibits and souvenirs in time for Valentine's Day

LOVE is in the air at a museum thanks to the addition of a romantic new exhibit and souvenirs.

Visitors to Wrexham Museum, in Regent Street, can now view the “sweetheart” pin cushion which is part of the Royal Welsh Fusilier collection.

Sweet cushions were made by soldiers, often while recovering from injuries in hospital, for their loved ones back home.

Decorated with beads, they include the name of the soldier’s regiment and phrases such as “think of me” and “forget me not”.

As part of the museum’s current ‘love theme’ the gift shop is offering some handmade edible flower lollipops.

The flowers are grown and produced locally in the Dee Valley and the lollipops, priced at £2.99 each, are exported all over the world.

Wrexham Museum is also offering a special Valentine’s afternoon tea which includes a selection of freshly made sandwiches, local delicacies, cakes and a free edible flower lollipop.

The tea is available from February 14 from 1.30 pm to 4pm at £24.95 for two.

Booking is essential in Courtyard Café on 01978 297469 or email museum@wrexham.gov.uk

Alternatively call 01978 297460, email museum@wrexham.gov.uk or search for ‘wrexhammuseums’ on Facebook.