Autumn Club continues to reduce the risk of elderly isolation

Older people are especially vulnerable to loneliness and social isolation – and it can have a serious effect on health. But there are ways to overcome loneliness, even if you live alone and find it hard to get out.

Hundreds of thousands of elderly people are lonely and cut off from society in this country, especially those over the age of 75.

According to Age UK, more than two million people in England over the age of 75 live alone, and more than a million older people say they go for over a month without speaking to a friend, neighbour or family member.

People can become socially isolated for a variety of reasons, such as getting older or weaker, no longer being the hub of their family, leaving the workplace, the deaths of spouses and friends, or through disability or illness.

Whatever the cause, it’s shockingly easy to be left feeling alone and vulnerable, which can lead to depression and a serious decline in physical health and wellbeing.

One woman helping to combat this growing problem is Holywell pensioner Derryn Blanchard who for 30 years has provided a social hub for elderly residents in the town through Holywell Autumn Club.

“We were formed in 1987 as a project for the elderly and youth on the town’s two estates - the Strand and Pen-y-Maes,” says Derryn, who will turn 80 this year.

“The youth section folded in 1992 and since 1996 we’ve worked from Bank Place offices in the town centre.

“We have about 40 members but obviously people come and go, which is just a sad fact of getting older.”

For Derryn, one of the group’s main aims is to prevent isolation and improve outlook with sociable weekly bingo meetings as well as regular meals, outings and holidays.

“Our members need something to live for and our supportive, carefully designed activities, with ease of access and little walking, are a major incentive,” she says.

“Even our most frail feel encouraged to participate in activities, which end in a sociable meal together.”

Since the group’s inception, trying to access funding has been an endless task for Derryn, who spends hours on the phone and filling out forms to try to raise money for the group. I’ve been able to build things up from the odd trip now and then and seeking funding has helped to give us some really great times,” she says.

“The Lottery has helped and my friends at Flint and District Lions have raised money for us every year with an annual Christmas dinner and Holywell Town Council has supported us with running costs.

“Other than that I am always reading the Leader looking for funding ideas – we’ve also had tremendous help in recent years from Airbus after winning a competition in the newspaper and they have been very generous.

“It’s nearly a 24/7 job and it is hard because my health has not been good recently – I couldn’t do it without my husband Joe who does my shopping and cleans and cooks.

“He is fantastic and it leaves me the time to get on it with it – I made 192 calls last month on my phone bill and those calls can be at all times of the day. We’ve never had a holiday apart from the ones with the group but you’d never catch me on an airplane anyway.”

When it comes to issues of loneliness, Derryn acknowledges it is a big problem for many of the elderly people she sees.

“You need love and attention as you get older so I try and give more than just the bare essentials and take and interest in them as friends,” she says.

“Our club stops the isolation and gets people out and about, giving them something to look forward to and live for. They really respond to that and you would be amazed how many people we see who are not very well but because there is a trip coming up they fight every inch of their lives to go.

“I always think of the old image of an elderly woman sitting by a fire with a shawl around her shoulders but it is not like that anymore – everybody wants to be more active but sometimes the facilities just aren’t there for them to do it.”

In 2014, Derryn was honoured to receive the British Empire Medal for her services to the elderly.

“It was a huge shock,” she admits.

“I had an invitation to go to the Buckingham Palace Garden Party and it was fantastic – we even met Alan Titchmarsh! ”

As for the future of the group, Derryn is as determined as many of her group members to keep going.

“I’m finding it hard but I have a committee who help me at the club on a Tuesday – someone will take the membership money and someone else will take the bingo money and Joe does the teas.

“It’s the funding applications which really take the time because there is no way of delegating.”

Derryn’s latest success has been to secure cash from The Millennium Stadium Charitable Trust which support charities across Wales through income generated by a levy on every ticket sold.

“It’s been a great year for us and the trust helped us fund our coach trip and also paid for a lovely bus ride around the Great Orme on a vintage coach and a meal afterwards,” adds Derryn , who also took the group to see Mamma Mia at the Rhyl Pavilion.

“We always stop for a meal afterwards because I don’t want them coming home, putting on the chip pan and falling asleep and we also like to discuss everything we’ve done during the day.

“Over half our group are in their 80s or 90s and we’re determined that they lead an active life.”

l Holywell Autumn Club meets every Tuesday. There is a waiting list but please contact by telephone to enquire about spaces available on some of the trips. Derryn Blanchard: 01352 710 201.