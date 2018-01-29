UK chart topper Paloma Faith confirms summer Delamere Forest show

CHART topping singer Paloma Faith has confirmed she will be playing a show at Delamere Forest this summer as part of Forest Live, the concert series organised by the Forestry Commission.

With her acclaimed Number 1 album The Architect riding high in the charts and a BRIT nomination for Best British Female, Faith will visit Cheshire on Sunday June 10 as part of The Architect Summer Tour.

So far The Architect has spent eight weeks in the top ten, propelled by the singles Crybaby, Guilty’ and latest Til I’m Done. The new album is currently on course to become her fourth double platinum album in a row – which would make her the first British woman in chart history to achieve this feat.

Forest Live is a major live music series, managed by the Forestry Commission. Held every year in beautiful forest locations across the country, over 1.5 million people have attended a gig in the programme’s 17 year history. Income generated from ticket sales helps to look after the nation’s forests sustainability, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.

Tickets £43.00 (plus £4.80 booking fee) available from 9am Friday 2 February from the Forestry Commission box office tel 03000 680400 or buy online: forestry.gov.uk/music