School kids in the pink to celebrate St Dwynwen's Day

SCHOOLCHILDREN were in the pink as they celebrated one of Wales’ patron saints.

Pupils at Ysgol Glanrafon in Mold marked St Dwynwen’s Day yesterday, the Welsh equivalent of Valentine’s Day.

A spokesman for the school said: “As part of the celebrations all the pupils came to school wearing either pink or red and took part in a number of activities, including discussing the story of Santes Dwynwen.

“They all seemed to really enjoy the day.”

Among the projects the children took part in throughout the day were colouring in, making hearts and learning about the history of the day.

According to the folkore passed down over the centuries, in the fifth century Dwynwen, the Welsh saint of lovers, fell in love with Maelon Dafodrill.

He returned her feelings but they were prevented from being together and marrying by her father who had already promised her to someone else.

Dwynwen prayed to fall out of love with Maelon and he was turned into a block of ice by a visiting angel.

God granted Dynwen three wishes: to thaw Maelon, that she would never marry, and that all the hopes and dreams of lovers be fulfulled.

As legend has it, all Dwynwen’s wishes were granted.