Memorial salute to Buckley's all-action decorated Great War hero

A MEMORIAL stone is set to be installed in memory of a First World War hero.

Buckey Town Council has agreed a tribute to Fred Birks should be placed in Coronation Gardens, set to be dedicated as a ‘Centenary Field’ by the Fields in Trust, the first of its kind in Flintshire.

Fred Birks was a Buckley-born man who moved to Shotton aged 14 to work in the steelworks.

Having emigrated to Melbourne in 1913 to find work, he returned to Europe as a soldier following the outbreak of the First World War.

A member of the Australian Imperial Force, he won both the Military Medal and the Victoria Cross.

He was awarded the Military Medal, the second highest honour available to the ranks, at the Battle of the Somme in 1916 and in February, 1917, he won the Victoria Cross at Passchendaele.

Fred Birks saved dozens of his men when he stormed a German machine-gun position and clubbed the gunner to death with his jammed rifle.

He later died leading a group of men in digging their colleagues out of a shell hole in No Man’s Land.

In June 2017, Buckley Town Council, in agreement with Flintshire Council, recommended a memorial paving stone be placed in Coronation Gardens close to where Fred Birks was born.

The plan had been for it to be placed in the pavement outside the town council offices, but the stonemason preparing the stone advised that, as it was sandstone, the inscription might wear away if placed there.

Writing to the town council clerk, the Armed Forces Liaison Officer advised they had been approached by the Fields in Trust about dedicating some recreational space in Buckley as a Centenary Field.

If the stone is laid in Coronation Gardens, it can be marked as a Centenary Field in Trust, at the same time, the first in Flintshire, and included in the Fields of Trust listings which could attract visitors.

The town council agreed on this course of action.

Bistre West ward Cllr Emma Preece said: “It is a great idea. It would be a first in Flintshire which would be great and kick-start our 100th anniversary commemorations.”

The council backed the proposal unanimously.