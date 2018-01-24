Competition: Win a pair of tickets to watch live version of Twelfth Night at Wrexham's Odeon on Valentine's Night

Shakespeare’s timeless tale of unrequited love will be retold for romantic Wrexham cinema-goers on Valentine’s Night.

As part of its acclaimed Event Cinema programme the Odeon at Eagles Meadow is to screen a live version of the Bard’s Twelfth Night direct from the headquarters of the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon on the evening of Wednesday February 14.

A glittering RSC cast, headed by Young Ones star Adrian Edmondson and Kara Tointon whose credits include ITV’s Mr Selfridge and Sound of Music Live, are currently staging the iconic play to rave reviews at Stratford.

And, as part of its 2018 Event Cinema programme the play will be beamed direct to the Odeon Eagles Meadow for one night only.

To find out more about Odeon’s Event Cinema productions go to www.odeon.co.uk/eventcinema or drop in to see the team at the Eagles Meadow Odeon.