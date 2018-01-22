Win a share of £20,000 for your community group with Airbus Awards

Over the past three years more than £30,000 has been donated to support local groups.
But this year’s awards are even bigger! The 2018 Airbus Community Awards will see £20,000 shared between 10 deserving causes.
We'll be sharing the prize money as follows:
Seven runners up will each receive £1,000
If you are a School, Youth Club, Community Centre, Environmental Project or a Local Charity, that brings benefits to the local community and wish to enter the Airbus Community Awards apply NOW by completing the form below.
The deadline for entries is midnight Wednesday 28th February 2017. Nominations will be judged and shortlisted to a final 10, who will be contacted after judging. The final amounts awarded will depend votes received in a grand public vote
Good luck to all entrants!
