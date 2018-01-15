Where is the best chippy? Here's the 12 North Wales eateries fighting it out in Seafood Challenge

The fight to crown the best fish-based dish in North Wales has begun.

To celebrate the 2018 Welsh Year of the Sea – the North East Wales Tourism and Marketing team laid down the challenge to local eateries to devise a dish that would celebrate the region’s amazing coastline, inland waterways and local produce.

From today, 12 restaurants and cafés in the region will be serving up their interpretations of the classic fish and chips with a twist, or their surf and turf dishes – all taking inspiration from the Year of the Sea theme and working with local producers where possible.

The challenge has been backed by the Welsh Government’s Regional Tourism Engagement Fund (RTEF) following the success of food challenges in previous years, including the North East Wales Pie Challenge in 2017 and the Wrexham Burger Challenge in 2015.

Restaurants taking part have to serve their dish up on a special board through until February 11 – and during this time, they’ll be expected to promote the Year of the Sea through their dish.

Each will receive two mystery diners who will rate the dish on presentation and taste, plus the awareness of the Year of the Sea amongst staff.

Following this, the three highest scoring businesses will then go head-to-head in a cook-off on February 16 – after which a winning dish will be selected.

Restaurants across Wrexham, Flintshire and Denbighshire will take part in the 2018 Seafood Challenge. Pic: Ginger Pixie Photography

The winning team will receive a trophy, along with the chance to serve up their dish at food festivals later in the year and feature in national press about Wales’ food scene.

Speaking about the challenge, destination manager at Wrexham Council, Joe Bickerton, said: “It’s fantastic to see a wide variety of entries again this year – and further highlights the superb level of creativity of our chefs in North East Wales along with the availability of great local produce.

“We really hope that over the next month, diners across the region and those visiting the area enjoy trying new places and give the Year of the Sea dish a try in each venue.”

The 12 eateries taking on the Seafood Challenge:

Gales, Llangollen (surf and turf dish will be Pen y Lan pork belly, saffron mash, American sauce, langoustine, and quails egg)

Old Wives Tales, Corwen (‘Welsh Pork and Shells’ – marinated pork, pan seared with garlic and ginger. A medley of shellfish, sweated in white wine, on a bed of rustic home cut chips, fried in rapeseed oil. Presented in a pot and sprinkled with parsley and coriander)

Fat Boar, Mold (prosciutto wrapped pork tenderloin, smoked paprika, prawn and chorizo risotto, buttered kale, prawn bisque)

Druid Inn, Ponyblyddyn (‘OMC! Oh My Cod' – Cod supreme, parmentier potatoes, pea puree, batter scraps and malt vinegar caramel)

Fat Boar, Wrexham (18oz bone in Celtic pride ribeye, giant crab claws, Perl las sauce. Crispy spiralixed covent garden potato, Anglesey salted roast tomato and Wrexham lager battered onion rings)

Lot 11, Wrexham (Reef and beef open sandwich – griddled rump steak, sautéed mushrooms, lemon dressed prawns and basil mayonnaise on toasted sourdough)

Croes Howell, Wrexham ( posh “fish and chips” – cod fillet wrap in crispy potato. Pea and mint purée, aerated tartare sauce, prosecco batter scraps and lemon crisp)

Royal Oak, Bangor-on-Dee (surf and slurp – a winter hearty dish that will warm you up from the inside. Braised pork and mussels)

Lemon Tree, Wrexham (fish and chips with a twist – paprika seared cod loin, trio of vegetable chips A variety of peas and a warm lemon and tartar cream sauce)

Holt Lodge, Wrexham (Chip-n-Fin – The dish will be served in newspaper made in the shape of a boat. In the boat will be served haddock, plaice and mussels. The dish will be served with Posh Peas and will be a take on French Peas, so they are being called Peas de Gallois, which means peas of Wales. The peas will be cooked with leeks, bacon lardons, gen lettuce and garlic butter)

Hafod Restaurant, Coleg Cambria, Wrexham – (surf and turf; duo of Llyfasi lamb, salt cod brandade, spring greens, cockle sauce vierge finished with a rosemary and red currant jus)