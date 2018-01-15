Call for cash to help Stiwt clock chime again in Rhos

The Stiwt clock could chime again as the 50th anniversary of the Hafod Colliery closure looms.

Theatre bosses hope to raise the £10,000 needed to repair the clock in order to restore it to its former glory.

Rhos Community Council has pledged to fund £2,500 towards the work, provided the rest of the funding can be secured.

The clock at the historic theatre in Broad Street, Rhos, has stood silent for about five years but members thought it would be a fitting way to mark the anniversary if the bells could once again ring out around the village.

Cllr David A Bithell said: “As a community we are all extremely proud of our Mineworkers Institute (Stiwt) and it is very important that we continue to secure our heritage.

“Our community ambition is to keep the Stiwt in the condition that our fathers helped to build and in recognition of the work that was undertaken throughout the years in the mines.

“This year is the 50-year anniversary of the closure of Hafod with many other mines to follow soon after and it is the strength of our village that would want our Stiwt clock not just to chime once again but to be restored to its former glory.”

Brian Jones, who sits on the Stiwt’s board of directors, said restoring the clock would be a fantastic celebration of village life in Rhos.

“I used to play football on Ponciau Banks as a young lad and we would all know when it was time to go home by the chime of the clock.

“My dad was a miner. This is an important part of our heritage and what Rhos stands for. A lot of people feel it is a real shame – not just that the clock does not chime any more but that it has fallen into a bit of disrepair.

“We have started getting some quotes together and I feel £10,000 is not an enormous amount to raise.”

Mr Jones, who is also chairman of the board of governors at Ysgol Y Grango, added he had spoken to the headteacher and pupils were keen to support the idea with fundraising events.

Cllr Joe Jones said: “We’re pleased that Rhos Community Council has agreed to pledge support of £2,500 to start the campaign off.

“The campaign will include involving schools and the community and it is estimated that it will cost £10,000 to restore.

“We are pleased to support the Stiwt project and would like to thank Brian Jones, chair of governors at Ysgol Y Grango and the committee who has the passion to make this happen.”

The Ruabon Coal and Coke Co opened Hafod Colliery in 1867 to replace Ruabon Colliery after flooding forced it to close.

For 75 years it was the main employer in Rhos and many livelihoods depended on its success.

When production stopped on March 9, 1968, most of the 1,300 men were dismissed or transferred to Bersham or Gresford collieries.

About 200 workers were retained to recover underground machinery before the shafts were sealed.

Cllr Paul Pemberton said: “I would fully support this, especially as an ex-miner myself.

“When the chimes were going originally they would get on your nerves but when you’ve been here a while they become part of your life.”

Cllr Stella Matthews added: “I remember Hafod closing and I think it is important we should mark the occasion.

“The clock is an historic part of the building and we should be supporting this effort to restore it.”