Coastguard thanked for rescuing Shotton teenager and dog from River Dee

A COASTGUARD team has been thanked for rescuing a teenager and his dog.

Kavan Collins, 15, and his grandmother Terri Collins, from North Street, Shotton, have been to visit the coastguard crew who rescued the teenager and one of his dogs before Christmas.

On Sunday, December 17, they had been walking the dogs in Connah’s Quay, when one of them, a springer spaniel Cody leapt off a wall into the River Dee.

Kavan climbed down a ladder to follow but both fell onto a boat and were left stranded, unable to climb back up.

Grandmother Terri raised the alarm with the coastguard and within 20 minutes Kavan and Cody were back on shore and being checked over.

Flint Coastguard Rescue officer Jay Richards was first on the scene that day and was delighted to meet Kavan and his grandmother again.

He said: “I was officer in charge on the day of the incident and luckily I was on scene within three minutes.

“After quickly locating both grandson and dog, I decided my best asset to use was the RNLI ILB (inshore lifeboat) from Flint to transport them both back to Connah’s Quay slipway.

“Upon assessment no medical attention was required and safety advice was given.”

He added: “I’m sure we will enjoy the chocolates, biscuits and the donation will go towards the Coastguard Association Charity.

“Once again we would like to thank you both (Kavan and Terri) for your kind words of thanks and your generosity which is truly appreciated.”

Shortly after the incident, Kavan and Terri spoke to the Leader about the rescue.

Kavan said: “I didn’t think, I just wanted to get to the dog.

“I was surprised by the drop and it was a massive relief when I got back up.”

Terri added: “It was a cold, dark afternoon, heavy rain, the week before Christmas, and rather than being out shopping with their families or at the cinema, they were out helping us.

“What they do is so important, they are volunteers, people take it for granted that they are there. We certainly don’t.”