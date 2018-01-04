Hunt is on to find the best unique seafood in North East Wales

EATERIES across North East Wales have just a few days left to enter their unique seafood creation in a culinary competition.

For the third year running, the tourism partnership of Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham will be holding their annual food challenge, this year supporting Visit Wales’s 2018 Year of the Sea marketing theme.

The 2018 North East Wales Year of the Sea seafood challenge aims to raise awareness of the food available across the region, while supporting food venues during a traditionally quiet period in the New Year.

The challenge for entrants will be to develop a seafood dish which entices diners to visit their eatery and find out more about 2018 Year of the Sea.

Entrants are encouraged to enter either a ‘Fish and Chips with a twist’ dish, or a locally sourced Surf and Turf dish with the meat being locally sourced.

Between January 15 and February 11, competitors will serve their dish and promote it via social media and their websites as much as possible.

During that time they will receive two mystery visits by trained diners who will look for emphasis around reference to any local Welsh producers used, creativity, how the 2018 Year of the Sea is incorporated into the menu description and the story behind the dish.

Organisers of the competition will give the dish a professional photoshoot and promote it online, as well as through their diners’ blogs.

The three highest scoring dishes will be invited to a cook-off at the end of February.

To enter the competition, entrants should forward details of the dish to tourism@wrexham.gov.uk by Monday, January 8.

This should include the price, details of all suppliers to be used and any other details which make the dish stand out. Entries are limited to ten per county – those selected will be notified on January 9 and if successful they must attend a short launch event on January 10.

Previous events by the partnership include the Wrexham burger challenge, the Erddig apple challenge and a pie contest last year.