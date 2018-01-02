Welsh drinkers ready to drop their glasses for Dry January campaign

Jim Reeves sang about it taking away your fortune and pride, and pretty much everything else.

While you may “lose your gloom in some bar room”, the perils of the demon drink can never be overstated.

That’s why more than 3.1 million people in the UK have already pledged to ditch the booze this month as part of Dry January, one of the fastest growing health promotion campaigns of recent times.

Charity Alcohol Concern estimates that 124,500 people of those are in Wales.

We’ve all nursed the hangover from hell after a heavy night, watched as our spare cash flows over the counter to meet ever more expensive rounds, while at the same time never shifting that spare tyre around our waistlines.

Alcohol is estimated to cost the NHS £3.5 billion each year, which is £120 for every taxpayer. So maybe we can be encouraged to avoid the temptation of the bottle in a bid to feel healthier, save money and “re-set” our relationships with alcohol.

Dry January began in 2011 when rookie runner Emily Robinson purged alcohol from her routine to complete a half-marathon.

A year later she was working for Alcohol Concern and Dry January was up-and-running with over 4,000 people signed up by 2013, rising to 50,000 by 2015.

By last January the figure had swollen to five million with more predicted to get on the wagon in January 2018.

The charity reports that, of those who have taken part over the last six years, 49 per cent have lost weight, while 62 per cent say they have slept better. Not surprisingly nearly four-fifths have said they have more cash in the bank.

Nick Jones, 24, a street entertainer from Wrexham, has a condition which has required him to cut back on his drinking – but he went one step further and became teetotal 18 months ago.

“I’ve lost three-and-a-half stone and it has worked really well for me,” said Nick. “I realised it was not worth the effort any more and I wasn’t enjoying drinking.

“I think Dry January is up to the individual person but, if drink is starting to take a toll on your health, I’d recommend it.

“I’ve worked in a pub before so I know the effects of drink. But one day I woke up and realised it wasn’t worth the effort.

“It was a struggle for a couple of months but you notice the difference when you do make the change.”

Newlyweds Gavin and Katrina Taylor, both 38, from Bradley, have chosen to cut back on booze after going on a health kick.

“Dry January is a good idea and it gives people the incentive,” said Katrina. “We have one or two beers when we go out for a meal but we have cut back and we recently joined a gym which has curbed our drinking.”

Gavin added: “We can afford to go out but, because of the price of drink, younger folk get smashed at home before going out later, which is not a good thing. Wrexham has problems with drinking.

“I feel better for cutting back and the two of us are just drinking now on social nights out with friends.”

Dr Richard Piper, the chief executive officer of Alcohol Concern, said: “Alcohol is the biggest cause of death, ill-health and disability for people aged 15 to 49 in the UK, but these tragedies are all totally avoidable.

“Dry January is growing year-on-year as more people across the country decide to take control of their drinking and reap the benefits.”

Health officials point out the success of the campaign is because it is based on psychological principles of behaviourism where personal changes are reinforced by repetition.

Two-thirds of people who attempt Dry January make it through the month without drinking and 72 per cent say they keep to lower levels of drinking six months later.

It has also helped change the market for booze with many retailers saying they now stock increased volumes of non-alcoholic beer in response to the demand from customers during January.

A Public Health England spokesman confirmed: “Our evaluation shows for some people it can help them re-set their drinking patterns for weeks or even months after completing the challenge.”

But Roddy Williams, who is originally from Brymbo, is sceptical because of the profile enjoyed by other health campaigns held around the same time.

“It is a good idea and I think it has an effect – but there are too many other campaigns going on in and around the same time such as Movember.

“I’m not sure January is the right month for it, although people will have had enough of drink after Christmas. I’m a social drinker and I know my limits where drinking is concerned.”

l You can sign up for Dry January at dryjanuary.org.uk, or download the app via the App Store or Google Play where there is access to a unit and calorie calculator as well as a money-saving tracker.

