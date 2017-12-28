Thrillseeker gave up Christmas to spend time sleeping on Britain's highest mountains

A former Mold journalist gave up Christmas this year to spend her time sleeping on Britain’s highest mountains.

Phoebe Smith, who grew up in Colwyn Bay, headed to Wales to sleep on the summit of Snowdon on Friday night before making her way to England to stay on Scafell Pike on Saturday before finishing off her ‘Sleep the Three Peaks for Christmas’ challenge by spending Christmas Eve on top of Ben Nevis in Scotland.

“I’ll be waking up on Christmas Day as the highest person in the UK,” said Phoebe, 35, who is raising money for the homeless charity Centrepoint.

“Anyone who’s met me knows how much I like to sleep in extreme places. I do it because I love the exhilaration of spending a wild night out under the stars, being at one with nature.

“But every year around 150,000 young people experience a problem – be it with their parents or step-parents – that results in homelessness, meaning they have no choice but to sleep rough.

“For them it is not fun, it is not exciting and, at the end of it all, they don’t get to go back to a warm home to share their stories.

“It’s easy to forget that - especially at Christmas. So, instead of spending the run up to the big day in the shops or out indulging in the excesses of the season, I’m setting myself a sleeping challenge.

“I’m taking the issue of homelessness to new heights – literally.”

Centrepoint helps over 9,000 homeless 16-25 year olds into a home and a job every single year.

“Up to 16,000 people between 16-25 will be at risk of homelessness over Christmas through no fault of their own.

“During the festive season, it’s all too easy to get caught up in everything in our own lives and forget these people,” added Phoebe.

“I hope to change that. By giving up my Christmas, I hope to help raise money to help young people get the choice to sleep rough for fun rather than necessity.

“Even if my actions helps just one person it will be worth sacrificing the roast! “

Phoebe has set up a JustGiving page where people can donate www.justgiving.com/fundraising/

extremesleeps