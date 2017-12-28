Europe's top opera singers showcase the classics in Wrexham

OPERA singers from across the UK and Europe descended on Wrexham to showcase the classics in the magnificent gothic setting of St Giles’ Church.

The event on Friday, was staged by North Wales Opera Studio supremos Anne Williams-King and her husband, David Bartleet, who have earned a reputation for promoting opera talent in the region.

Studio members were joined by guest performers, including Olivia Le Roux, an Amsterdam-based French singer, who said: “I heard about the concert show from an online opera site.

“I have a degree in singing from the University of Montreal and am studying at the Conservatorium van Amsterdam.

“In opera you need to go through your repertoire regularly and this seemed an ideal opportunity.”

Blake Askew, who originally hails from South Africa, was another singer who made a lengthy journey to take part, travelling up from London for the show, which took place on Friday.

The duo joined local singers like soprano Rachael Marsh and Karen Davies for a concert featuring scenes from a host of popular works, including Carmen and La Traviata.

As well as receiving expert tuition from international soprano Anne and David, the singers were put through their paces by musical director Marco Belluzzi and Anne’s assistant, vocal coach Debbie Lea.

Anne, of Penycae, formed her studio two years ago, initially holding day workshops before branching out into week-long courses with a performance at the end.

She said: “We’ve got a very experienced team and we had a really international crew in for a great night.”