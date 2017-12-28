Caerwys mother of three is among latest trainee priests in region

A mother who left school at 16 is to be ordained as the number of trainee priests rises.

The Diocese of St Asaph has recorded an increase in those training to become priests, with 10 undergoing instruction this year.

That figure includes Helen Dawson, 39, from, Caerwys who began her three year course in September.

Helen, a mother-of-three, splits her part time training between the Diocese and Cardiff and will become a full-time priest in 2020.

She said: “I left school at 16 so going back into academic study has been a tremendous change for me. It’s challenging and interesting but not as hard as I thought it might be.

“I came back to church when my children started attending the local church school.

“After that I became a church warden but knew there was more I could do. Gradually I realised that I was being guided towards becoming a priest.”

The Diocese has also recorded a rise in the number of people seeking unpaid forms of ministry such as licensed readers, evangelists and lay pastors.

Canon Dr Manon Ceridwen James, director of ministry at the Diocese of St Asaph, said: “I’m delighted with the rise in number of candidates starting their ordination training.

“This reflects an increased commitment from people to their faith with better opportunities to study in flexible ways.

“The Diocese of St Asaph has invested heavily in training for both its paid clergy and unpaid lay members or volunteers and this is encouraging people to take theology seriously and explore all sorts of forms of ministry.

“We’ve got people from all backgrounds following their vocation or calling to become a priest or follow other ministries – former police officers, ex teachers, a bin man, nurses, social workers and business men and women.

“The days of the traditional stereotypical male priest is no longer relevant in this diocese.”