Competition: Win a bottle of Stone's Ginger Wine plus collectable Stone's Christmas bauble

With the long dark evenings of January stretching ahead Stone’s Ginger Wine is the perfect tipple for warming up and beating the January blues!

Stone’s Ginger Wine is the number one ginger wine in the UK, with roots dating back to the 1740s.

It can be enjoyed neat or for a deliciously spicy cocktail try the Whisky Mac. Never heard of it?

No problem, this is the return of the mac! Made with one part Stone’s Ginger Wine and one part whisky this is a winter winner like no other, delivering comforting notes of ginger and raisins. You can also try adding boiling water for the ultimate heat treat.

So to help keep the winter blues away, the Leader is giving two lucky readers the chance to win a special gift set containing a bottle of Stone's Ginger Wine and a collectable Stone's Christmas bauble.

For your chance to win simply answer the following question:

What two ingredients are needed to make the perfect Whisky Mac?

Stone’s Green Ginger Wine (13.5% ABV) is available at Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons