Taste Test: Woodworks Cafe, Mold

‘Tis the season to indulge in a longer-than-usual work lunch. Any excuse to get out the office really.

Myself and four colleagues had pre-booked a table online at nearby Woodworks Cafe, adviseable, as I’ve not been able to get a table on a drop-in basis a few times now, which is always a good sign.

At this time of year they have they’re usual menus featuring sandwiches, baked potatoes, soups etc., plus a Christmas one (to be pre-ordered) – two course £16.50 or three courses £18.95.

The festive option was tempting but the thought of sitting at a desk and concentrating for the rest of the afternoon instead of putting our feet up infront of the TV, saw us all sadly have to give it a miss.

We arrived bang on time, meandering our way through the gift shop of sparkly things and gift ideas, to the cafe, where we were shown to out table.

Soup of the day was revealed and drinks order was taken as we decided what to eat.

Two of the party chose a jacket potato filled with smoked bacon and cheddar cheese, which came with a good sized and diverse salad, seperate pot of dressing (a nice touch for those who don’t want or like it) and a small dish of olives.

I’m informed the spuds were “well furnished”, although they were served in a bowl, a personal pet hate of mine for anything but soup or puddings.

Another opted for that day’s special, an open festive sandwhich, turkey, stuffing, cranberry.

This too came with the same sides as the potatoes, and did exactly what it claimed – served up the taste of Christmas in lunchtime proportions.

The fourth went for Welsh rarebit, which I’d eyed up myself. When it came it had the same sides, plus coleslaw but looked a little sparse at just one slice.

The diner in question was disappointed with the serving size but said it was tasty nonetheless, adding he was very impressed with salad and the dressing in particular was lovely.

I had a smoked bacon, brie and cranberry sauce sandwich, which you can have with granary or white bread, or as a toasted panini. I opted for the latter.

It was very moreish, the cranberry sauce providing a lovely sweetness to the saltyness of the bacon and melting cheese.

Again, served with the great salad, dressing and olives.

They have a selction of cakes and goodies for after dinner sweet treats but as we really needed to get back to being responsible adults, we has to pass this time.

The food was simple but done well, and the quality homemade approach adds to the warm welcome and unassuming surroundings.

The staff were efficient and friendly, and made it clear we need not rush, which was lovely.

If you’re an early bird, there’s a good breakfast menu, and if something a bit special is called for there’s even an afternoon tea menu. Add to this a great drinks selection, you’d be hard pushed to find a better place to meet and eat.

How it rated:

Woodworks Cafe, Woodworks Garden Centre, Wrexham Road, Mold. Tel: 01352 752555

Ambience – 8/10

Service – 10/10

Food quality – 8/10

Children welcome – yes

Disabled access – yes