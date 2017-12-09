World-famous Teletubbies to star in first-ever theatre show at Venue Cymru

THE WORLD-famous Teletubbies who this year celebrate their 20th anniversary are to star in their first-ever theatre show at Venue Cymru.

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po will star in Teletubbies Live, created especially for younger audiences.

The stage show at Llandudno promises to be packed with love, laughter, music and of course “big hugs”, as the famous children’s TV show characters explore the magical world of Teletubbyland.

Crowds will love looking out for the tubby phone, Noo-Noo and Sun Baby. Children will also have the opportunity to join in and enjoy much-loved features from the TV series along with brand new songs by BAFTA award-winning composer Mani Svavarsson.

A Venue Cymru spokesman said: “Teletubbies Live has been created and adapted for the stage by Richard Lewis, who has also created and directed the hugely successful Peppa Pig live shows.

“The show is produced by leading children’s theatre team, Fiery Light, in collaboration with licensor DHX Brands.

“The show features full-sized Teletubbies characters, bright colours, puppetry, movement, songs and actions. Teletubbies Live is the perfect show for introducing young children to the fun and magic of theatre.”

Teletubbies Live will run at Venue Cymru from January 26-28. Book tickets at www.venuecymru.co.uk or telephone 01492 872000.